Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Shares Up 6% Following Earnings Beat

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $434.79 and last traded at $433.31. 229,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 380,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.94.

The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.61.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

