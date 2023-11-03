Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 108.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.14, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

