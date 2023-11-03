Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Match Group updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Match Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,735 shares of company stock worth $443,428. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 209.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,326,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Match Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,791,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,650 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

