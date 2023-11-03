Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,259 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.38% of Materion worth $32,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 544,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.11. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

