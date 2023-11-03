McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MUX. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

MUX stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $315.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.31.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 91.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

