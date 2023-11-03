Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,939 shares of company stock valued at $262,872 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 24.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,287,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 45.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 271,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

