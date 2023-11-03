Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meritage Homes updated its Q4 guidance to $4.84-5.43 EPS.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 4.2 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

View Our Latest Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.