MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

CXE stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.