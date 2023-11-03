MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

MIN opened at $2.64 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

