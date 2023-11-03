MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
MIN opened at $2.64 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
