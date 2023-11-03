MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE MMT opened at $4.26 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.