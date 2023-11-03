MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MMT opened at $4.26 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

