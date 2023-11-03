Microchip Technology Incorporated to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.24.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.60 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

