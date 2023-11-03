Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.24.

MCHP stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

