MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Increased to $554.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $513.00 to $554.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s current price.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.80.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Trading Up 6.3 %

MSTR opened at $453.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.65 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.