Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 424 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

MU opened at $72.11 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.