Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,562,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $54.28 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

