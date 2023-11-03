Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHT. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UHT stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 7.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.