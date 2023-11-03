Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $414.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $300.26 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 202,359.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.