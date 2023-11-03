Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 42,323 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 859.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

