Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 30,035 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 3.2 %

SQM stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $112.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

