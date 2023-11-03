Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

