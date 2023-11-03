Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $231.71 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.04 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.98.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

