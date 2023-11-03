Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.59 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $115.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

