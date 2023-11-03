Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.90 Million Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.08% of Vista Energy worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,727,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vista Energy by 165.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,748,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIST opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

