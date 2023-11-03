Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.87 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Enovis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of ENOV opened at $46.07 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

