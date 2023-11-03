Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $2.67 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $10,263,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of MCO opened at $326.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.73 and a 200 day moving average of $328.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.98 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.