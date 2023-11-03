Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 455,168 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.73 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.33.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

