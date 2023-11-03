Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.95. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,388,973. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

