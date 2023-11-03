Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

