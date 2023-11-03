Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. Bank of America boosted their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

