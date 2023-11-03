Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

RCL opened at $89.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

