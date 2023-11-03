Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 208 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,256.96.

Booking Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,755.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,015.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2,860.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.92 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

