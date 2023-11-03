Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

