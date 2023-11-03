Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 42,806 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.09% of Brady at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 86.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $58.20.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 26.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.