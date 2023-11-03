Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 417.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $176.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.