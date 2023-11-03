Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 33,132 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,132 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $93.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $197.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

