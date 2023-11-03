Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,085 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

