Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 154 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after acquiring an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

