Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 298 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 99.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 445.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $49.56 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

