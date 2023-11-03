Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 96 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $278.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.