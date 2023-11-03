Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

