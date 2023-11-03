Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 219 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $289.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.13 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.59 and its 200 day moving average is $288.22.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

