Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.