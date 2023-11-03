Mission Wealth Management LP Has $347,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,698 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $264.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.82.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

