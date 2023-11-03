Mission Wealth Management LP Has $365,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

