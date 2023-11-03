Mission Wealth Management LP Has $389,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

