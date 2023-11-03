Mission Wealth Management LP Has $420,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE NSC opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.00 and its 200 day moving average is $211.78.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

