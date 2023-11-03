Mission Wealth Management LP Has $528,000 Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

