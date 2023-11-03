Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

