Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 234 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,377 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 377,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.