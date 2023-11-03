Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 620 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

